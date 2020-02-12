DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,854 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Equity Residential by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,679,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 9.6% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,798,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,935,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,107,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,094,000 after purchasing an additional 207,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,428,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,501,000 after purchasing an additional 493,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $194,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,436 shares of company stock worth $7,893,578. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

Shares of EQR opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.28. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.