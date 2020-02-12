DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $3,692,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

STT opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.33.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

