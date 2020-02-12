DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,369,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,081,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,392,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,027,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,282,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.