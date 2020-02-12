DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,159,000 after purchasing an additional 412,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 603.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180,344 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,638,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Lear from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lear from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.