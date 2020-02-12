DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 124.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $119.37. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 5.57%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.