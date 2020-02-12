DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UDR by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

UDR stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

