DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.38 Million Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,236 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

SON stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

