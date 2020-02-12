DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.77 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Itron worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Itron by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Itron by 266.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $85.65 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

