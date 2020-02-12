DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.86 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,669 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

PH stock opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

