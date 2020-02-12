DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In related news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

