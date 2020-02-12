DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.18 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

