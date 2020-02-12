DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,925,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,434.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

