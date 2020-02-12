DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.56 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

