DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 165.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

