DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,461,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,803,505,000 after purchasing an additional 44,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,333 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $317.83 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.58 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.19.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

