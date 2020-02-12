DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $2.61 Million in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

GDI opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

