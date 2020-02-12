DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after buying an additional 1,660,203 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,657,000 after buying an additional 507,997 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,339,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after buying an additional 128,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.