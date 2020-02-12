DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New Investment in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,754.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,630.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,414.09. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $898.38 and a twelve month high of $1,778.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

