DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 16,740 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 136,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 118.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 226,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 122,678 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

