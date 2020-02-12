DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 27,162 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Flex worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Flex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $973,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,030,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,382,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,826 shares of company stock worth $3,104,772 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.