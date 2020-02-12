DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

TRU opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,815.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

