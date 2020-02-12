DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

