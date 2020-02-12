DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $16,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 166,309 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 129,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Comerica by 188.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.