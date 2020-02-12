DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

