DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,248 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,885,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of United Continental by 307.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after buying an additional 233,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of United Continental by 115.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UAL opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

