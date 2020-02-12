DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,080 shares of company stock worth $23,975,340 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BXP opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $146.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

