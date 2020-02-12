DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in KT were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 42.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KT by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KT by 39.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in KT by 27.1% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29. KT Corp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

