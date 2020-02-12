DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 12,387 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,138 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

