DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 17,355 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 17,355 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.65.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.