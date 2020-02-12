DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 34,631 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,145,000 after acquiring an additional 304,187 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.