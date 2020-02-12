DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 34,735 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $28,419,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $11,342,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $10,636,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $8,785,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

