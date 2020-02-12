DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 43,173 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,714,000 after buying an additional 151,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after acquiring an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

