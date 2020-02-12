DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,974 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $221.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.