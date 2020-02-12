DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,508 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,169,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,052,000 after acquiring an additional 185,656 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.9% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 39,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

AJG stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.