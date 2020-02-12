DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 662,631 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 662,631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

BTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday. TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

