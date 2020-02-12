DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 72,926 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after buying an additional 87,105 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

