DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,630 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 82,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 120.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 35.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOF opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

