DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 906,606 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 906,606 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,886,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 849,538 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. SunTrust Banks downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

