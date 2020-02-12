DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 95,512 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,946 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 95,512 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.19, a PEG ratio of 33.01 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

