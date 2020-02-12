DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 720.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LivaNova by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 16.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

