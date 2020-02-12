DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LivaNova by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 720.1% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LivaNova by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 16.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
LIVN stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
LivaNova Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.