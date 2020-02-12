DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after purchasing an additional 486,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 639,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,132,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 24.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,730,000 after acquiring an additional 114,914 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 43,805 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $284.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.23. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $287.47.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

