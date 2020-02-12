DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Regions Financial by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of RF opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.