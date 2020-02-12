DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,491 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of L Brands worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LB. State Street Corp grew its stake in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,236,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,927 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

LB stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.