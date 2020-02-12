Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €90.00 ($104.65) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DHER. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.90 ($90.58) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.05 ($75.64).

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €2.32 ($2.70) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €80.96 ($94.14). The company had a trading volume of 804,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €31.26 ($36.35) and a 1 year high of €72.18 ($83.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.57.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

