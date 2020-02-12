Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.29. 299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

