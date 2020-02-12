Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Lessened by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Dell were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dell by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 83.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

In other Dell news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $430,926.90. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 677,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,862,491. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

DELL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 3,483,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 billion. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.