Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.80

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Delta Air Lines’ score:

Shares of DAL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

