Denny’s’ (DENN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 113.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,743,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 250.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.