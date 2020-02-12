Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Cap of $14,957.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Desire has a market capitalization of $14,957.00 and approximately $4,072.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Desire has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.04546797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00797641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00900253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00117365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00703004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

