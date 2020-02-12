Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,930,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 68,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

DB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of DB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 5,475,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

